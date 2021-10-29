Glyn Faye Butler-Kilbourne

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Glyn Faye Kilbourne, 54, the former Glyn Faye Butler, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Rev. Randy Courville, celebrant officiating. Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega ceremony will be held at 8 a.m.
Due to the August 1, 2021, COVID mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and church.
A resident of Baker, she transitioned peacefully at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Glyn Faye was a 1985 graduate of Jeanerette High School in the top ten of her class. She was a 1992 graduate of Louisiana State University. In the Spring of 1991, she was inducted at Louisiana State University as a member of Iota Theta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Eddie Kilbourne of Baker; one son, Deangelo Butler and his wife Alexis Wright Butler of San Pedro/Los Angeles, California; one daughter, Mackenzie Imani Wilson of Baton Rouge; stepchildren Kenric Kilbourne and Trinesia Sanders; one brother, Michael Butler of Lafayette; one sister, Rachel Butler of Lafayette; one half brother, Thaddeus Marks and his wife Natalie of Breaux Bridge; three grandchildren, Deangelo Butler Jr., Ziyon Butler and Ziyaire Butler; three bonus grandchildren, Johnathan Stewart, AJ Ricard and Zoey Ricard; eight nieces, Tanisha RiShawn Joseph, Neilee’ J’Ahni Newton, Stacia Rachelle Calen Newton, Kewana Stevens, Cydney Nicholson, La’Monique Perkins, Shawana Williams and Cierra Marks; three nephews, Caleb J. Thompson Butler, Thaddeus Williams and Ka’Tron Richard; and a host aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Julian J. Butler; her mother Agnes Lydia Olivier Butler; paternal grandparents Henry Butler Sr. and Irene Scull Butler; maternal grandparents Joseph Olivier, Sr. and Theresa Boutte Olivier; and several aunts and uncles.
Active pallbearers are Deangelo Butler, Thaddeus Marks, David Butler Sr., Clyde Wiltz, Charlie Jackson and Eric Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Kilbourne, Michael Butler and Donald Washington.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Ladwawn Butler, Kayla Jackson and Beverly Joseph Polite for the care rendered to Glyn Faye.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
