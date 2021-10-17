Glyn B. Kilbourne Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Glen Faye Kilbourne, 54, a resident of Baton Rouge, who died at 10:25 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Glyn Kilbourne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Funeral Home Funeral Service Baton Rouge Fletcher Glen Faye Kilbourne Regional Medical Center Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com