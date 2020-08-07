Gloria Williams

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Gloria Yvonne Williams, 68, the former Gloria Yvonne Carlies at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
She will await the resurrection at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia and a resident of New Iberia, she passed at 7:30 p.m. on July 25, 2020, at Norman Regional Moore Health Plex in Moore, Oklahoma.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters: Yovonda Venise Williams Trahan (Ross Allen) of Carencro, Evette Louise Williams Warren (Rodrick Wayne) of New Iberia, and Elisha Williams Reed (Christopher) of Madison, Alabama; one brother: Charles Cox of Norfolk, Virginia; four grandchildren: Ethan Matthew Williams-Warren, Meadow Elise Trahan, Kaitlyn Reed and Christopher E. Reed Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Ephriam J. Williams Jr; her parents: June Carlies and Eleanor Cox Carlies; and two sisters, Barbara Carlies Demarco and Rosalind “Butch” Carlies.
Active Pallbearers will be Rodrick Wayne Warren, Ethan Matthew William- Warren, Ross Allen Trahan, Brandon D. Williams, Earl Williams Jr. and Charles Frederick.
Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher Reed Sr., Earl Williams, Sr., Rev. Michael Williams, Todd Belton, Dion Cox and Charles Cox.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.