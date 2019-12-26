Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Gloria Thomas Castille, age 80, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lighthouse MBC, 321 Center St. in New Iberia. Pastor Allen Randle will officiate.
Interment will be at St. Louis No. 3 Cemetery in New Orleans.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, stepmother Beatrice Thomas of New Iberia; devoted and dedicated children, Helen Castille Fusilier (Carl) of Houston, Texas and Ronald Castille (Beverly) of New Orleans; grandchildren Lakeisha Simon, Bertrand Castille Jr., Nia Uwaezuoke and Greg Williams; great-grandchildren Damond Green, Amoni Simon, Diamond Green, Nola Castille, Mazi Castille, Evayn White, Breanne Williams, Ga’leeha Williams, Joseph Williams and Carlyle Williams; sisters Rose Lewis and Vicky Bradley; brothers Edwin, William and Robert Thomas; and brother-in-law, Tyrone Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzora Walker and Robert Thomas Sr.; husband, Arthur “Put” Castille; mother-in-law Augustine Spencer; son Bertrand Castille Sr.; sisters Mary Ann Demouchet and Sharon Miller; brother Sam Beals; and brother-in-law Ernest Demouchet.