Gloria Rider

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Gloria Romero Rider, 81, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, from 9 a.m. until noon at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Nativity of Our Lady Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Monday.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, she was born one of eight children on June 25, 1938, in New Iberia. She was a member of the Nativity of Our Lady Altar Society and Nativity of Our Lady Rosary Group.
Survivors include daughters, Sandy Hunter of New Orleans and Karen Broussard and husband Paul of New Iberia; grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth Hunter of New Orleans, Trey Fowler of New Iberia and Madeline Elizabeth Fowler of New Iberia; family friend, Carla Carolina Ortega Rodriguez of Venezuela; siblings, Huey Romero Sr., Flo Boutte, Clara Suire, Eunice Pellerin and husband Johnny, Margaret Guidry and husband Wilton and Gilbert Romero Sr. and wife Evelyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 63 years, Cyrus Rider, father, Felix Romero, mother Olita Mazerole Romero, brother, Larry Romero Sr., son-in-law, Jack Hunter, sister-in-law, Mable Romero, brothers-in-law, Douglas Boutte, J.D. Suire, LeRoy Romero.
Pallbearers will be Trey Fowler, Paul Broussard, Lucas Suire, and James Johnstone. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Romero Jr. and Kevin Romero.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Rev. Ed Degeyter, Dr. Robert Hankenof, the staff at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home, Grace Hospice, and her many caregivers for their exceptional care, love and compassion.
