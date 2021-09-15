LOREAUVILLE — A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Gloria P. Bryant, the former Gloria Polk, 79, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1, 409 Sidney Blanchard Road, Loreauville, LA 70552. Pastor Carl F. Lewis Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Beau Pré Memorial Park Cemetery, 7605 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
A public visitation will begin at 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home and will resume at Mt. Zion Baptist Church # 1 in Loreauville from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The New Iberia Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will begin the Omega Omega service at 10 a.m.
Due to the August 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
On Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021, Mrs. Gloria P. Bryant heard the voice of the Master as He called her to her eternal resting place. She quietly slipped away to her new home in the early morning hours in order to be with the Lord. Gloria was a Godly woman who clearly demonstrated her love for her family, for her church and for her God.
Gloria was born on July 8, 1933, and was the fifth child of Mr. Frank Polk Sr. and Mrs. Rhea Mitchell Polk. She was a resident of New Iberia and a lifelong member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 of Loreauville.
She gave her love to Mr. Raymond Elliot Bryant and they were united in Holy Matrimony on August 16, 1956. Their union was blessed with one son Travis Raymond and a special grandson Corteze Rishad. Theirs was a home filled with laughter and love.
Gloria was known by her family and friends as “Nannie.” She was a saved Christian woman whose love for the Bible and literature was unmatched. She was baptized at a very early age and was heavily involved in various ministries at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 of Loreauville. Over the years, she was involved in the choir ministries (Senior Choir, Jubilee Choir and Sanctuary Choir). She was a member of the Mt. Zion Deaconess Board, the Mt. Zion Women’s Ministry, the Vacation Bible School Faculty, the Mt. Zion Sunday School, the Pastor’s Aide Committee and the Jubilee Singing Convention.
As a young adult, she was inducted into the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was a Charter Member of the New Iberia Chapter. There she found an outlet to provide a “light” for young minds and hearts for many years.
She was educated in the Iberia Parish School System as she graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1952. She furthered her studies and graduated from Grambling College in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in English. She and her husband Raymond attended the University of Washington at Seattle in 1971, where they earned their master’s degrees. She taught at Henderson High School and New Iberia Senior High School as an English teacher. After retirement, she continued to work with children and served as a substitute teacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Polk Sr. and Rhea Mitchell Polk; six sisters Edith P. Henry, Nita P. DeMoss, Frankie P. Singleton, Rita P. Willis, Geraldine P. Moore and Earline P. Mouton; two nieces Audrelle Polk and Dr. Monica Mouton Sanders; and two nephews Alvey Henry Jr. and Donald W. Henry.
She leaves a legacy of love, devotion to God and service to her son Travis (Latrice) and special grandson Corteze; five grandchildren, Tatravia, Nylah, Brandon, Tekeiah and Kennis; two special grandchildren, Carlos and Karlyn; two great-grandchildren, Kamryn and Eric; one sister, Joyce Frazier (Lloyd) of Los Angeles, California; one brother, Frank Polk Jr. (Beverly) of Four Corners; two sisters-in-law, Leona Bryant and Margaret Bryant of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Albert J. Moore Jr., Devon Moore, Marcus Bryant, Shawn J. Mouton, Alex T. Cleveland and Johnathan Benjamin.
Honorary pallbearers are Curley J. Mouton, Brandon Mouton, Kerry Malik, David Bryant, Mark Mott, Gregory Mouton, Frank Polk Jr., Lloyd Frazier, Errol Solomon Jr., Damien Solomon, Edward Bryant Jr., Jerome Mouton, Pastor Carl F. Lewis Sr. and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 Deaconess and Women’s Ministry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.