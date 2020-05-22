Gloria Mae “Glo” Stacy, 82, a resident and native of Four Corners, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 1:14 p.m. at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to limit social interaction, a drive through viewing (Remaining in the car with no stopping) will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street in Franklin, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A private service will be held, with the family’s invited guest only.
Burial will be in the St. John Church Cemetery in Four Corners.
Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 23, 2020.
Gloria Mae Stacy’s love and legacy lives on in the hearts of her daughter Janice Stacy of Brooklyn, New York; grandchildren Trevor Brown of Four Corners and Carla Brown of Brooklyn, New York; great-granddaughters Trevellyn and Trevione Colbert of Baldwin; great-great-granddaughter Khali Gibson of Baldwin; siblings Clarence Jackson Sr. and Isaac (Annie Lee) Jackson, both of Four Corners, Alma Stacy of Los Angeles, Mae Bell (John) Hall of Houston, Eric Jackson of Baton Rouge and Troy Johnson of San Diego; stepmother Joann Jackson of Four Corners; sisters-in-law Ernie Mae Crosby of New York, Bobbie Marks, Alice (Roland) Charles, Mae Nell Stacy and Ella Stacy, all of Four Corners, Mattie Stacy of Frederick, Maryland and Lillie Stacy of Brooklyn, New York; brothers-in-law Alton (Joyce) Stacy Sr. and Clarence Williams Jr., both of Los Angeles; an uncle, four aunts and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her husband William, two daughters, Sheila Stacy and Leslie Rivera, and her parents, Arthur Jackson and Cora Bennett, she was preceded in death by siblings Hilda Jackson, Sarah Jackson, Brenda Bennett, John Bennett, Marjorie Williams and Ernest Jackson; father-in-law Wallace Stacy Sr.; mother-in-law Mariah Sims Stacy; step-mother-in-law Agnes Stacy; and stepfather Obie Bennett.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria “Glo” Mae (Jackson) Stacy, please visit our floral store.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of the arrangements.