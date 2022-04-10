Gloria LeBlanc Segura joined the great quilting bee in the sky on February 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends. Throughout her life, Gloria stitched together a network of loving family and friends with whom she loved spending time.
Born in Vermillion Parish, Gloria was very proud of her Acadian heritage and never missed an opportunity to talk about New Iberia, Abbeville, Erath and all her friends there.
Gloria married the love of her life, William “Bill” Gooch Segura in 1952, at the Fort Riley Chapel in Kansas. This began a 70-year journey of love that created a patchwork of amazing experiences. Starting in Manhattan, Kansas, life took them to Abbeville; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Plano, Texas; Missouri City, Texas; Denver, Colorado; back to Missouri City; back to New Iberia and finally to Katy, Texas.
While raising five children, Gloria managed to have a successful career. As a newlywed, she began working as a legal secretary and throughout her life became invaluable to her employers and co-workers. While living in Plano, Texas, Gloria worked for the Richardson Police Department, in the Houston area for the Warwick Hotel and Texas Commerce Bank and in Denver, the Denver General Hospital and the Central City Opera. She made friends wherever she went and stayed in touch with them throughout her life.
Gloria loved to study WWII history, especially the events surrounding D-Day. Her vast and deep knowledge and understanding of World War II could rival any expert in the field. She never missed an opportunity to meet veterans and support their causes. She was very proud of our military and flew the American flag proudly. While visiting Washington DC, she always found time to visit the Marine Corps Memorial and attend the Changing of the Guard at Arlington Cemetery.
While living in New Iberia, she was an active member of the Azalea Garden Club, the Berribees Quilting Club, the American Legion Auxiliary and other community clubs. She won numerous awards for her lovely plants and took home many trophies for recipes entered into cooking contests through the Daily Iberian and Cajun Sugar Co-op’s Annual Cajun Creole Cookbook Cookoff. Gloria often cut roses from her own garden and delivered bouquets to a local senior citizen home where she was known as the “Rose Lady.” She enjoyed life to the fullest in New Iberia.
For over 30 years, Gloria participated in church arts and crafts shows throughout the Missouri City, Sugarland and Katy, Texas, area. The shows at the Epiphany of The Lord Catholic Community Church, Holy Covenant United Methodist Church — Heartwarming Christmas, Heart of Katy Craft Show — Bengal Brigade and Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church — Piccadilly Craft Show were among her favorites.
The last years of her life in Katy, Texas, were filled with happiness as she watched the youngest of her grandchildren grow up. She supported booster programs at Katy High School and Taylor High School making homecoming corsages and cooking for team dinners. She enjoyed quilting and craft shows and many of her customers became close friends. Her quilts and handmade items brighten homes all around the world.
After a full life, well lived, Gloria is now in paradise where roses bloom. No matter where she went or where she lived, she left it a more beautiful place.
The family would like to thank her incredible friends and neighbors Jim and Jane Naeger, Peggy and Joe Martin and Lisa Vannerson, who cared for Gloria and her family in the days leading up to and following her death.
Gloria is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, William; children Michele (Dennis) Sheehan, Felicia Segura, Nicole Segura (Kirk Lippold), William “Bill” Segura II and Ariann (Kent) Fahey: grandchildren Laura Sheehan (Josh Donnelly), Sarah (Danny) Wright, Matt (Megan) Sheehan, Elise Luna, Ethan Fahey and Wyatt Fahey; four great-grandchildren; and her sister Doris (Mike) Degeyter. She had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Valencia; mother Lucille Romero; sisters Jo Ann LeBlanc Lickliter and Sylvia LeBlanc Matson; and brothers Elwood John “Sonny” LeBlanc and John Gerald LeBlanc.