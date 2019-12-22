Gloria Garlotte

Gloria Dumesnil Garlotte, age 89, passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Friday,
December 20, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Gloria was a native and lifelong resident of Franklin and was the seventh of eight children born to Henry and Annie Dumesnil.
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include five children, Gloria “LuLu” G. Greaux and her husband Manley, Janice G. Peltier and her husband Glenn, Joseph A. “Joey” Garlotte III and his wife Gina, Patti G. Boothe and her husband Tracy, and Michele G. Chauvin and her husband Ron; her sister, Barbara D. Chiapetta; 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Garlotte Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Toni Garlotte Burleigh and Jimmie Burleigh; six siblings, Henry Joseph Dumesnil Jr., Genevieve D. Falterman, Nellie D. Gottschalk, Freddie Dumesnil, Grace D. LeBoeuf, and Leroy Paul “Soup” Dumesnil Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Cloren Marguerite “Tut” Garlotte Lavender.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Jules
Catholic Church in Franklin beginning at 9 a.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 s.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Peter Emusa as Celebrant and Father Thomas Vu as Homilist and Concelebrant. Following the services she will be laid to rest with her husband in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph A. Garlotte III, Ethan Luke, Hayden Luke, Thomas Greaux, Kourtney Chauvin, Joseph Duhon, and Noré Luke.
