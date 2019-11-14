Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Gloria Fitch Smalley, 82, who passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Gloria Ann Fitch Smalley was born on April 4, 1937, to the late Phillip Sr. and Mathilda Bourque Fitch. She was a devoted Catholic, a longtime member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre and faithful in her daily prayers. Mrs. Smalley was an avid garage sale shopper and enjoyed sewing and reading, but what she cherished most was time spent with her family.
Mrs. Smalley is survived by her children, Julie A. Smalley of New Iberia, Brenda Streiber of Brookhaven, Mississippi, Joseph Smalley of Youngsville and Thomas Smalley and wife Connie of New Iberia; siblings Phillip Fitch Jr. and longtime girlfriend Cheryl of New Iberia, Susan Lancon and spouse Roland “R.C.” of Lacombe and Cindy Duhon and spouse Randy of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren Stacie Robinson and spouse Rodney, Sabra Crappell, Angelina Dorsey and spouse Eric, Eric Streiber and spouse Melissa, Chance Smalley, Jonathan Streiber and spouse Cortney, Nicholas Smalley, Thomas Sullivan and spous, Kara, Miranda Sullivan and Brittany Chappell and spouse Jason Leggett-Wilson; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Smalley.
