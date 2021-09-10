Funeral services are pending for Gloria Bryant, the former Gloria Polk, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Belle Teche Manor Nursing & Rehab in New Iberia.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

