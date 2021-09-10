Gloria Bryant Sep 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Gloria Bryant, the former Gloria Polk, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Belle Teche Manor Nursing & Rehab in New Iberia.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Iberia Funeral Home Funeral Service Rehab Teche Gloria Bryant Gloria Polk Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com