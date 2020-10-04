Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Glenn M. Taylor on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Harvison officiating. Burial will follow the services at Beau Pre’ Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m.
Glenn M. Taylor, 86, passed away peacefully at his residence in New Iberia on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 8:47 a.m. surrounded by his family.
Glenn was born in Converse, LA to Virgil and Eula Cruse Taylor on July 13, 1934, and was a longtime resident of New Iberia.
Glenn had a love for his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors by making a family garden, fishing, hunting and going to the camp.
In his early years, he served his country proudly in the US Army. He was the owner of Taylor Boat Rentals and Hi-Crop Equipment Company (John Deere Dealership) which was a family-owned business until 2014.
Glenn is survived by his children, Joel Taylor (Paula) of Lafayette, Sherman Taylor (Debbie) of New Iberia, Jonathan Taylor (Cassie) of New Iberia, Jennifer Taylor Gayle (Robert) of Clinton and Jeffery Taylor (Katie) of New Iberia; sisters Olive Brantley of New Iberia, Edwina Picou of Thibodeaux and Virginia Cole of New Iberia; grandchildren Seth Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Ian Taylor, Evan Taylor, Ellen Taylor, Justin Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Emily Taylor, Collin Taylor, Samantha Taylor, Kyle Gayle, Ryan Gayle, Audrey Gayle, Gabriel Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Mason Taylor; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Collin Taylor, Kyle Gayle, Justin Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Ryan Gayle, Ian Taylor and Evan Taylor.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Seth Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Gabriel Taylor, Mason Taylor, Jimmy Romero and Creed Dugas.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Susan Thibodeaux Taylor; parents, Virgil and Eula Cruse Taylor, and one sister Una Vilcan.
A special thank you to his caregivers Toni Craft and Linda Thabet and Hospice of Acadiana for their support.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Glenn. M. Taylor’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.