A private graveside service was held for Glenn Jude Clifton, 77, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum with Fr. Keith Landry serving as the officiant.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Glenn passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Home. In 1997, Glenn became a resident of nursing facilities after a massive stroke. Glenn was employed with Ernest P. Breaux Electrical as a warehouseman and also with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development where he retired as a Bridge Operator. Glenn was a volunteer firefighter with the Loreauville Volunteer Fire Department for over 10 years. He enjoyed collecting electronics and spoiling his nieces and nephews with gifts. Glenn was a devout Catholic and enjoyed spending time in prayer.
He is survived by his sister Joan C. Trahan and husband Carrol of New Iberia; brother James W. “Jimmy” Clifton Sr. and wife Linda of Loreauville; nieces and nephews Chad M. Trahan, Scott F. Trahan and wife Allison, Beth T. Viator and husband George II, all of New Iberia, Michael J. Clifton of Euless, Texas, James W. Clifton Jr. and wife Susan and Brad M. Clifton and wife Julie, all of Loreauville; great-nieces and nephews London N. Trahan, Aubrey L. Trahan, Makenzie M. Trahan, Corryn L. Viator, Easton J. Viator, Taylor Clifton, Chase Clifton, Kyle Clifton, Colette Clifton, Amelie Clifton, Adeline Clifton and Abigail Clifton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William P. “Billy” Clifton and Jeanne Breaux Clifton; and niece-in-law Sharon B. Trahan.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Maison Teche Nursing Home for the care, compassion and love given to Glenn throughout the years. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Bridgeway Hospice for their loving care in the past few years of Glenn’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Glenn’s honor to the St. Francis Diner, 1201 S Hopkins St, New Iberia, LA 70560 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
