A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Glenn J. Derouen on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church at 1 p.m. with Fr. Matthew Hebert as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Our Lady Prompt Succor Cemetery.
The family requested the visitation to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
Glenn J. Derouen, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. at his residence surrounded by his family.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Glenn J. Derouen was born on August 11, 1939, to James N. and Rena Piat Derouen.
Glenn was a cattleman and enjoyed raising the cattle. Glenn loved being with his family and making family dinners with his wife Eunice.
He is survived by his children, Roxanne Lavergne (Troy), Nelson Derouen, James Nick Derouen and Dean Derouen (Jamie); grandchildren Hope Sonnier (David), Jarrad Lavergne (Hanna), Heather Derouen, Lance Derouen, Nicole Derouen, Lakyn Derouen, Legend Derouen ; and great-grandchildren Collyns Sonnier, Cori Sonnier, Connor Sonnier, Luke Lavergne, Herrington Kate Lavergne, Cammy Menard, Cody Romero and Balyn Romero.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Troy Lavergne, David Sonnier, Jarrad Lavergne, Derrick Boudion, Billy Emonet and David “Keith” Boudion.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Dean Derouen and Ricky Bourque.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Eunice Bourque Derouen; his parents, James N. and Rena Piat Derouen, and his brother, Rudy Derouen.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you of appreciation for the love and support the staff of Hospice Acadian showed their family during this difficult time.