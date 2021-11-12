Glenn Earl Doré

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Glenn Earl “Boss Hog” Doré will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate.
Mr. Doré will be laid to rest at a later date at Rotten Bayou Cemetery in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday, November 12, 2021, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Glenn Earl was born on June 25, 1948, in Erath to the late Wilkerson and Maude Broussard Doré and passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Affectionately known by family and friends as “Boss Hog,” he was employed in law enforcement for his adult working career. He was a proud member of Louisiana Chief of Police Association, Louisiana Sheriff’s Association and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Association.
Glenn Earl retired from the Delcambre Police Department after serving his community as Chief of Police from 1984 to1992. Upon his retirement he moved to Mississippi in 1993 and began working for Jubilee Casino.
He married Norma H. Doré, the love of his life on June 22, 1996 and they resided in Mississippi until February 2021.
In February 2021, he and Norma returned to Delcambre, his hometown. There they would build a dream camp at Hebert’s Landing and continue to live life to the fullest.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 26 years, Norma Hice Doré; his children Kevin Doré and Melissa Carter of Delcambre, Brian Doré of Dallas, Tara Segura of Delcambre, Randall Snyder Jr. of Ashville, North Carolina, Paulette Snyder Gilbert and Paul of Diamondhead, Mississippi, and Crystal Ritch Kirkland and AL of Denham Springs; thirteen grandchildren, Angela Gray and Eric, Rebecca McIntosh and Robbie Higdon, Jay Kirkland, Ali Doré, Aniston Doré, Bailey Breaux, Brody Breaux, Jake Romero, Zane Doré, Andi Doré, Kari Doré, Ashlynn Sturgeon and Ryan Carter; four great-grandchildren Nathan Guidry, Sylvia Gray, Liam Gray and Brenna Guidry; his siblings George Doré and Janis, Charles Doré, Mazie Guidry and Lamson, Nell Delcambre, Peggy Robinson and Lena “Kitten” Primeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson Eloi Anthony Guidry.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Toby Vinet, Freddie Aucoin, Ryan Carter, Tige LeBlanc, Mike Hebert and Cody Cutrer. Tommy Cutrer, John Pritchett, Darson Schexnayder, Mickey Lagasse and Johnathan Mayard are honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Glenn Earl’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of the arrangements.