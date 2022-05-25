JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Glen Pirnie, 72, at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert celebrating. Interment will follow at Loisel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 2 p.m. by his wife Harriet Savoie Pirnie at the funeral home on Thursday.
A native of Houma and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Glen passed away at 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Calcutta House in Lafayette.
Glen enjoyed wood working, golfing, target shooting and gardening. He was computer savvy and athletic. He loved keeping in touch with his classmates. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Harriet Pirnie; his son Kyle Pirnie; his sister Lorraine Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Leona Pirnie; his brother Erwin Pirnie Jr.; his sister Loretta Mouret; and his nephew Eric Mouret.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Greg Mouret, Trey Mouret, Zachary Stolp, Michael Prejean, Garrett Prejean and Ricky Gravois.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Louis Pirnie, Nick Gravois, Joey Hebert and Jake Savoie.
The family would like to thank Stella Prejean, Louis Pirnie, Mona and Ricky Gravois and the Calcutta House Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Glen’s honor to the Salvation Army, 212 Sixth St., Lafayette, La 70501.