Gladys Marcel Linzy Coleman

A Home-going celebration for Gladys “Whoopie” Marcel Linzy Coleman, 52, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street in New Iberia. Pastor Mark E. Lewis will officiate the services.
Interment will follow in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday at the church until time of services.
Gladys was born February 20, 1967, to the union of the late Edward Sr. and Gwendolyn Williams Linzy in Franklin. She received her formal education in the schools of St. Mary Parish and was a graduate of Franklin Sr. High School, Class of 1985. She was a long time employee of The McIlhenny Company. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she faithfully attended Sunday services.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson Mark Linzy; an infant sister Bernadette Linzy; and her grandmother, Marcel Washington.
Gladys passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home in Avery Island.
Leaving to cherish many precious memory are her two daughters, Latonya (Chelvaura Gray) Linzy of New Iberia and Dimonica (Reginald) Thompson of Jeanerette; five siblings, Lawrence (Beverly) Tardy of New Iberia, Edward Linzy Jr. of Franklin, Cheryl Linzer of Jeanerette, Rita Linzy of Dallas, Texas and Tina Craft of Lancaster,Texas; seven grandchildren, Jerell, Latrivia, Jae’onte, Jakal, Jakayln, Reginae and Bre’Asia; two great-grandchildren, Markel and La’Quanta; and many other relatives and friends who will her presence and smile
