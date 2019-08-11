Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Faith Cathedral in New Iberia for Gladys Lucille Oller, 95. Gladys Oller, affectionately known as “Mimi,” finished her race on Friday, August 9, 2019, and left this earth to join the One she often referred to as her Provider and her Lord. She now resides in her heavenly mansion not made of human hands.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Faith Cathedral from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Bishop Drew Rousse will be the officiant.
Gladys Oller was born on April 6, 1924, to the late Charley Oley Walker Sr. and Effie Young Walker. She became a widow in her early 30s, and was left with three daughters to support. With a very determined heart, she pursued a career in nursing while working part-time. She was voted president of her class, as well as becoming the valedictorian. She retired from nursing in 1988, then shortly after moved to New Iberia. Mimi was a faithful member of Faith Cathedral for 30 years, where she volunteered her services in many areas. One of her greatest rewards was receiving her doctorate of theology at the age of 83 from Christian Life School of Theology. Mimi was very proud of her family and was quick to tell each visitor that she had five generations attending Faith Cathedral.
Mrs. Oller leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Wanda (Drew) Rousse of New Iberia and Carolyn (Butch) Michael of Minden; son-in-law, Donald (Delaine) Pharr of New Iberia; brother Charlie Walker Jr. of San Antonio, Texas; sister Marion Jenkins of Springhill; nine grandchildren, Mitzi, Kelly, Rhonda, Todd, Tim, Tracy, Robin, Brandon and Nikki; 12 great-grandchildren, Sessy, Trey, Sharon, Melissa, Jessica, Andrew, Shonda, Ryan, AdriAnna, Meaghan, Landyn and Layla; 14 great-great-grandchildren, Andrew, Gracen, Aden, Austin, Abby Lee, Lincoln, Keith, Carson, Joncaidn, Joncarter, Elise, Landon, Emily and Scarlett; and a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends who are members of Faith Cathedral.
Mrs. Oller was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Woodrow Oller; a daughter, Sharon Renee Pharr; her parents, Charley Oley Walker and Effie Young Walker; four brothers, Curtis George Walker, Jim Casper Walker, Gus Franklin Walker and Bobby Walker, and a sister, Addie Bell Martin.
Pallbearers will be Cleveland Davis, Ronald Romero, Junious Simmons, Ernest Butler, Terry Nagim and Luke Barilleaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Todd Hennigan, Tim Hennigan, Tracy Hennigan, Brandon Pharr, Trey Witzell, Andrew Lace, Ryan Wilbanks, and Keith Mallet.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.