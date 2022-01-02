Gladys Judice Oubre

The family of Gladys Frances Judice Oubre sadly announces her passing on December 31, 2021. She was born on June 17, 1926, to Godfrey Judice and Laure Dugas.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville. Reverend Bill Melancon will celebrate the Christian Mass. Readers will be Stephanie
Latiolais and Gracie Latiolais. Gift bearers will be Alexia Oubre, Jordi Resweber and Gabrielle Rabeaux.
Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in St. Martinville.
Gladys was married for 65 years to the late Murphy Oubre. Her devotion to her husband was evident in every aspect of their marriage. She was a true farmer’s wife. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Martin de Tours Church and a past member of the Catholic Daughters. Gladys was a devoted homemaker to her four children. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her sister Theresa LeBlanc; her daughters Rebecca (Don “Tuffy) Resweber and Laurie (Louis) Landry; two sons, Terrell (Susan) Oubre and Bryan (Lorie) Oubre; grandchildren Stephanie Resweber (Dana) Latiolais, Christopher Michael (Heidi) Resweber, Errin Oubre (Jason) Rabeaux, Brandon (Heather) Oubre, Jacob Oubre, Dylan (Morgan) Landry, Connor (Kennedy) Landry, Barret (Natalie) Oubre and Brody Oubre; great-grandchildren Alec and Gracie Latiolais, Jordi and Jai Resweber, Cole and Gabrielle Rabeaux, Dustin Rabeaux, Alexia Oubre, Tyler Geheb, Aubrey Oubre and Camille Oubre; and one great-great grandchild Parker Rabeaux.
She was preceded in death by the husband Murphy Oubre; sisters Solonge Babineaux, Merza Ducharme and Verna Bienvenu; and her dog Jack.
Pallbearers will be Connor Landry, Dylan Landry, Jacob Oubre, Brandon Oubre, Barret Oubre and Christopher Resweber.
She will always be remembered for her smile and her love of life.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers for their dedication and compassion of care they provide for their mother: Elizabeth Jacob, Barbara McCoy, Shirley Phillips, Shirley Francois and Hellen Anthony.
The family would also like to thank Bridgeway Hospice for the care that she was given.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 337-332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.
