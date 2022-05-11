Gladys Hebert Derouen, a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday, May 9, 2022, at Maison de Lafayette surrounded in love by her family. At her passing she was 89.
Graveside memorial services celebrating Gladys’ life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
Gladys was born August 31,1932, in Iberia Parish to the late Evelyn Domingue Hebert and the late Junius Hebert, one of two children born to that union. She was a graduate of New Iberia High School and a member of the National Honor Society. After her graduation, she met and married the love of her life, Walter “Pock” Derouen and raised a beautiful family of five children.
Throughout her life she has worked in various jobs in New Iberia, but most will remember her from the many years that she worked with Radiology and Associates in New Iberia. Outside of her work, she was not one to sit idle. One of her favorite pastimes was sewing and quilting. She was an accomplished seamstress and did needle point and crocheting. Gladys was a member of a local quilting club and often got together for coffee and quilting. Her children reminisced about her awards won with her quilts entered into the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival Arts and Crafts competition.
Above all, the children spoke of their mother's love for her family. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed dearly. Rest well momma, for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Wendy Klentzman (Walter), Sandy Warren (Kenneth), Walter “Swamp” Derouen Jr. (Debbie Blanchard), Lynn Derouen (Jamie) and Donna Jeansonne (Clay); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter “Pock” Derouen; and her only brother Herbert Hebert.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made in Gladys’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to Dementia Society of America, P. O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Maison de Lafayette and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion shown to our dear mother.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Gladys' memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.