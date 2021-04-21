A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Gilda Cordova Duhe, 95, who passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in New Iberia. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Duhe was born on March 27, 1926, to the late Joseph and Nina Segura Cordova. An avid golfer and traveler for many years, she was the first Queen of the Krewe of Andalusia and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Vivian Gonsoulin Duhe Brown of New Iberia; three granddaughters, Angie Duhe Cestia (Stuart), Amanda Duhe Desormeaux (Beau) and Alison Duhe Comeaux (Brad); and six great-grandchildren, Drew Desormeaux, Zack Desormeaux, Preston Cestia, Olivia Cestia, Alex Comeaux and Mallory Comeaux.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Preston Duhe, and a son, Joseph Eugene Duhe.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Cestia, Beau Desormeaux, Brad Comeaux, Preston Cestia, Drew Desormeaux and Zack Desormeaux.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mrs. Duhe’s caregivers Joyce Perro, Kyla Perro, Mona Abraham, Barbara Frederick, Amy Alexis, Sarah Simon, the staff of NSI Hospice and Dr. Tim Viator.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.