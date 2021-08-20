Gilbert Delahoussaye

Memorial services will be conducted for Gilbert J. Delahoussaye Jr., 86, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street with Rev. Carol R. Crofton, officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from noon until time of service.
Gilbert John Delahoussaye Jr., affectionately known as “Goo-Goo,” was born on Nov. 25, 1934, to the late Gilbert John Delahoussaye Sr., the late Lucinda Lombard and second mother, Mary A. Delahoussaye. Gilbert transitioned from his Earthly life to eternal reward on Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence in Fontana, California.
Gilbert loved his family immensely and cherished spending time with them. The simplest pleasures of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought great joy to him. Gilbert truly lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed coming back home to visit with family and friends to reminisce on old times, good times, eating Louisiana cuisine like gumbo, boudin, crackling, okra/shrimp and attending Lil Brooklyn Reunions. He was a kind, caring, loving and giving person who always gave to his family with a generous heart.
He leaves a wonderful legacy to be cherished by his daughters, Gail D. Rose (Anthony) of New Iberia, Sybil D. Carnes (Darren) of Fontana, California, and Kim D. Hall (Renee) of Lavene, California; one son, Craig Delahoussaye (Rod) of West Corina, California; his siblings Beatrice Livingston (Wilson), Dorothy Antoine, JoeAnne Delahoussaye, Ricky Delahoussaye, Diedra Chambers (Wendell) and Charmaine Delahoussaye; grandchildren Jeremy Carnes (Melissa), Jasmine Acevedo(Jessie), Justin Carnes (Sharmean), Taylor Delahoussaye, Shelby Hall and Mia Delahoussaye; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Cynthia Delahoussaye; devoted friends and classmates Helen Harrison and Yvonne Chambers; loving and caring cousin/saint Deborah Conner (Robert); nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert John Delahoussaye Sr., Lucinda Lombard and second mother, Mary A. Delahoussaye; two brothers, Terry Lynn Delahoussaye Sr. and Woodrow “BooRay” Delahoussaye; and grandson Kenny Delahoussaye.
Serving as active pallbearers are Brian Livingston, Rashad Delahoussaye, Terry Delahoussaye Jr., Ryan Delahoussaye, Juan Delahoussaye and Tyler Delahoussaye.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.