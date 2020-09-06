Gertrude J. Landry

A Home-going Celebration for Mrs. Gertrude Landry, the former Gertrude Jefferson, 95, will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright Jr., Pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia (Belle Place).
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery in adherence to the CDC/local regulations.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday September 1, 2020, at her residence.
Gertrude remained a member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church for more than 60 years where she served in the Home Mission Society. She was the co-partner and operated with her late sister, Ruby LaSalle the “54” Restaurant and the Harlem Grill.
Left to cherish her memory are her 11 grandchildren, who she loved as her own, Kimberly Armstrong of Lafayette, Christi Armstrong of New Iberia, Kellen Armstrong (Carlesha) of Houston, Texas, Brandon Armstrong (Chelsea), Denzel Armstrong of New Iberia, Theron Miller of Houston, Texas, Kaliesha Miller Phillips (Lester) of New Iberia, Adrejia Boutte Swafford (Richard) of Baton Rouge, Theresa Greening of Duson, Kenneth Gauthier Jr. of New Iberia, and Christopher Gauthier of New Iberia; two sisters, Mary Pecola Volter of New Iberia and Melva Barabin of Houston, Texas; 9 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. Landry; two sons, Dennis Jefferson and Kenneth Ray Jefferson; one daughter, Inez Marie Armstrong; her parents, Mack Jefferson and Zelma Mitchell Jefferson; one sister, Ruby J. LaSalle; two brothers, Lawrence Jefferson and Morris Jefferson; one niece, Frenchestia “Fran” Volter; and three nephews, Ernest “Beau Pete” LaSalle, Macklyn Paul Bastian and Terrell Volter.
Active pallbearers will be Mecal Volter, Nathaniel “Ollie” Toby, Todd LaSalle Sr., Adlai Lewis, Travis Lewis and Todd LaSalle Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kellen Armstrong, Brandon Armstrong, Denzel Armstrong, Theron Miller, Kenneth “Ken Jr.” Gauthier, Christopher “Chris” Gauthier, Thomas Volter, Robert Barabin, Marlon Barabin, Morris Jefferson, James Jefferson, Kerry Jefferson, Jerry Mitchell, Karlyon “Rock” Michael, Jock Luckett, Zaven Luckett and Erroll Ray Pollard.
