Gertrude Comeaux

DELCAMBRE — Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Otis Jean Comeaux, the former Gertrude Bertrand, 92, at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate the service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mrs. Comeaux passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at 8:20 a.m., at her residence.
“Gert,” as she was affectionately known, graduated from Erath High School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where she was a devoted and faithful servant of God.
She was employed as a clerk at Riley LeBlanc’s and LeBlanc’s Food Center. She then went on to work at Pam’s Hair Hut for many years where she was known for giving the best head washes and scalp massages.
Gert enjoyed spending time with her family, family gatherings and going out to dinner with her sister-in-law and nieces.
She is survived by her half-brothers Chester Bertrand, Charles Bertrand and Jessie Bertrand; her sister-in-law Lily Gerard Bertrand; her nieces Jackie Toups and husband Wayne, Cora Bertrand and companion Kenneth Theriot, Lena Myers and husband Darryl, Tammy Gordon and husband Ches; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Jean Comeaux; parents, Soline and Marie Degeyter Bertrand; stepmother, Alfreda Bertrand; two sisters, Gladys Touchet and Elvie Fabre; and two brothers, Clarence Bertrand and Rex Bertrand.