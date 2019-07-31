LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, for Mrs. Gertrude Breaux Oubre at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Buddy Breaux celebrating the Mass.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a recitation of the Rosary being prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 8 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m.
Mrs. Gertrude was born in Franklin and spent most of her adult life in Loreauville. She passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Garden View Assisted Living in New Iberia. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mama Gert, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, was blessed with a servant’s heart. She was a devout Catholic who really enjoyed assisting others and praying. She was a member of The St. Joseph Altar Society and she also served her community through the Meals on Wheels program and the Council on Aging. Some of her hobbies included dancing with the Acadiana Cajun Dancers and gardening. However, her passion and treasure in life was being a grandparent. Memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime.
She is survived by her son Michael Joseph Oubre and his wife Mary of Coteau; her son Rickie James Oubre and his wife Debbie of Loreauville; her daughter Trudie Oubre Bryant of Lafayette; her grandchildren Tate Oubre, Tanya Fox, BJ Habetz, Beneth Frame, Noelie Dore, Reneé Renard, Tiffany Poché, Katelyn Bryant, Hannah Sarfraz, Samuel Bryant; her great-grandchildren Seth Oubre, Sydney Primeaux, Paisley Poché, Rowan Poché, Kason Renard, Addie Renard, Rhett Doré, Mia Arceneaux, Tucker Habetz, Camden Habetz, Emmy Habetz, Blakely Habetz, Cade Habetz, Catherine Fox and Colin Fox; and her sister-in-law Bobby Breaux.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Mr. Oscar Joseph Oubre; her parents, Armand and Claudia Dugas Breaux; her siblings Shirley LeBlanc, Lunez Robicheaux, Hazel Huffman, Lloyd Breaux, Jessie Breaux, Daniel Breaux, Chester Breaux and Olden Breaux.
Upholding the honor of Pallbearers will be Tate Oubre, Seth Oubre, Samuel Bryant, Clyde Breaux, B.J. Habetz and Phil Peltier.
The family would like to thank the staff at Garden View Assisted Living, her caregivers Karen Romero, JoAnn Boudreaux, Connie Fontenette, Carolynn Romero, Jeanette Viator and Hospice of Acadiana.
