LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. for Mrs. Gertrude Breaux Oubre at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Friday, August 2, 2019, with Father Buddy Breaux celebrating the mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a recitation of the rosary being prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m.
Mrs. Gertrude was born in Franklin and spent most of her adult life in Loreauville. She died at 11:50 a.m., on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Garden View Assisted Living in New Iberia. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville is in charge of arrangements.