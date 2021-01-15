ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Gertrude B. Lancon, 90, who passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Gertrude was a member of many organizations including Legal Secretaries Association, line dancing group and Rosary group. She loved going to the casino and her weekly Bingo games. Gertrude enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for Sunday gatherings. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sister Shirley Fuselier (Alfred); son Jeff Lancon; daughters Tina Naquin (Michael), Joy Roy (James) and Dawn Rippas (Walter); grandchildren Melissa Naquin, Cali Brou (Josh), Dylan Lancon, Tyler Lancon, Elizabeth Hebert (Glenn) and Katherine Cordes (Brett); and great-grandchildren Sage Hebert, Camille Brou, Jake Brou, Emberlyn Lancon, Kevin Cordes, Alyssa Cordes, Amelie Hebert and Alex Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Joseph Lancon Jr.; son Craig Lancon; grandchild Jacob Romero; brother Howard Bernard; sister Mary Theriot; and parents, Edwin J. and Leontine Savoy Bernard.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Lancon, Dylan Lancon, Josh Brou, Walter Rippas, Michael Naquin and James Roy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Lancon and Pete Delcambre.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, (https://hospiceacadiana.com/donate/) or Louisiana Chapter of MS Society (https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=63732&63732.donation=form1).
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.