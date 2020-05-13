Geraldine Simon Boudreaux

Private services for Mrs. Geraldine “Dine” Simon Boudreaux, 84, were held with interment following in St. Matthew Cemetery. Minister Trent Davis officiated the service.
Geraldine was born on Friday, January 24, 1936, to the union of the late Lawrence and Ethel Coleman Bailey in New Orleans. She was the only child born of this union. After the death of her biological father, she was adopted by the late Albert Simon. She was baptized at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. H. M. Jones. She attended the schools of Iberia Parish and was a 1955 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. After briefly attending Southern University, she met and married the late Carlton J.Boudreaux. To this union, eight children were born. She was blessed to be a housewife where she was able to remain home and care for her family.
Mrs. Boudreaux was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton J. Boudreaux Sr.; parents, Lawrence Bailey, Albert Simon and Ethel Coleman Simon; a son, Norris Paul Boudreaux; a daughter, Patricia Ann Boudreaux; a special aunt, Edna Coleman; and her grandparents, Paul “Tony” Coleman and Melissa Evans Coleman and Frank and Aldonia Williams.
She peacefully transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in New Iberia, where she has been a lifelong resident.
She leaves to cherish precious memories with her seven children, Michael J. (Sheta) Boudreaux of Lafayette, Shelley M. Boudreaux, Gwendolyn A. Boudreaux, Lawrence J. Boudreaux, Debra B. (Ronald) Lively and Kevin Adams, all of New Iberia; and Carlton J. Boudreaux Jr. of Dallas, Texas; a special grandson Everette C. Washington of New Iberia; two special cousins who were like siblings, Freddie (Verneda) Campbell of White Plains, New York and Sylvia Morgan of Lithonia, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her love and kindness will forever embrace our hearts.
View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.carneyfuneralhome.net.
Professional services entrusted Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, 235-9789, is in charge of the arrangements.