Funeral Services will be conducted for Geraldine “Dean” Rice on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home located at 1101 Trotter Street with Rev. Chap Gary officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Beau Pre’ Mausoleum.
The family requested the visitation to begin on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Geraldine Rice was born on July 10, 1926, in Bayou Tigre to Lidier and Lucia Saunier Delcambre.
Geraldine “Dean” Rice, 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:02 a.m., at her residence in New Iberia surrounded by her children.
Dean enjoyed life. She loved spending time with her family, friends and especially spoiling her grand and great-grandchildren.
She was very active; she was an avid reader of books and novels. In her community, she served as a Girl Scout Leader and even was in a Bowling League for many years. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting leaves and pressing them in books as a keepsake of her travels seeing the changing of the leaves during the fall season.
In her retirement years, she loved traveling up on the east coast with her husband to see all the fall foliage and was faithful in her faith. She enjoyed attending the Cornerstone Cowboy Church with many of her friends, for the word of God.
Dean is survived by her children, Randall Rice (Madelyn) of Lafayette, Phyllis R. Patton (Kenny) of New Iberia and Karen R. Stringer (Chuck) of Harahan; grandchildren Angie, Lauren, Charlie, Katy, Sara, Shannon and Änsley; 21 great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friend Melba Gary.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Richard Thomas Rice; one brother, Wilmer Delcambre; and her great-grandchild Ashtyn Barnes.
The family of Geraldine Rice would like to express their sincere thanks to the caregivers, Ada “Sugar” Jess, Kierra, Sarah, Arissa and Chardae for all the kindness, love and support during their time with our mother.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Acadian Hospice staff and nurses for their kindness and professionalism in the care of Mrs. Rice.
The family also requested that all guests and attendees of the wake and funeral service, please wear a mask during their visit to the funeral home.
