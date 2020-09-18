ST. MARTINVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Ms. Geraldine Benjamin, 64, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at House of Love Full Gospel Ministry with Rev. Oscar Gray, pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in House of Love Full Gospel Ministry Cemetery in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
A resident of St. Martinville, she passed at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
“Gerry,” as she was affectionately known, leaves to cherish her memory two brothers, Jessie Joseph Benjamin Jr. (Philomena) of St. Martinville and Vincent Benjamin of Baton Rouge; seven sisters, Mary Demouchet (Rene) of New Iberia, Elizabeth Long, Pauline Batiste (Felton), Margaret Ledet, all of St. Martinville, Catherine Benjamin of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Carolyn Stewart (Wilson) of Lake Charles and Latonia Douglas (Renard Jr.) of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Benjamin Sr. and Lorena James; one sister, Valerie Benjamin; one brother, William “BB” Benjamin; paternal grandparents George and Amanda Benjamin and maternal grandparents Arthur and Florence James; and brother-in-law Arthur Ledet.
The family is touched beyond words and extends gratitude to extended family members, Complete Skilled Nursing staff and The Carpenter House staff.
Active pallbearers are Reginald Brown, Kelly Long, Albert Hill, Travis Benjamin, Johnathan Benjamin and Rene Demouchet.
Honorary pallbearers are Marcus Benjamin, Derrik Long, Felton Batiste, Arthur Ledet, Jessie Benjamin Jr., Nathan Long Jr. and Darnell Benjamin.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.