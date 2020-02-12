Geraldine B. Delcambre

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Geraldine “Jerry” Broussard Delcambre, age 92, at 1 p.m. on February 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating.
Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Wilson, John Wilson, Mark Growcott, Robert Gonsoulin, Blaine Taylor and William Bassett Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bernie Rose Jr. and Art Delcambre.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. by the Scared Heart of Jesus Rosary Group.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Geraldine passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born on November 24, 1927, to the late Mernier and Mattie Rose Broussard, Geraldine was one of two children. Better known as Jerry to friends and family, she loved her family and took care of them with all her heart. As a stay-at-home wife and mother, she found time to care for extended family and friends, cooking and baking for them. Her pecan filled cakes with the white icing were quite memorable. She was also a licensed beautician and many friends and family gathered in her kitchen for haircuts and colors. Jerry will be remembered fondly.
A special thanks goes out to caregivers Rita Rollins, caring for Jerry 11 years, and Tessa Green, as well as Seth Porche and Hospice of Acadiana for their diligent service. The family couldn’t have done it without them.
She is survived by her daughter Ellen Delcambre Wilson (John) of Ponchatoula; son Paul Larry Delcambre Jr. (Arlene) of New Iberia; grandchildren Elizabeth Wilson Growcott (Mark) and Wesley Paul Wilson (Jessica); and five great-grandchildren, Haley Higgins, Jett Wilson, Marcelle Wilson, Park Wilson and Elliott Growcott.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Larry Delcambre Sr.; parents, Mernier and Mattie Rose Broussard; and brother Edmond Malcolm Broussard.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.