LOREAUVILLE — A private graveside service was conducted for Mr. Gerald Vaughn at All Saints Cemetery with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Gerald Vaughn passed away at the Landmark Nursing Home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 9:20 p.m.
Gerald was a carpenter for most of his professional years. He enjoyed playing rhythm guitar in French Bands and he loved playing French Cajun Music. He also had a hobby of growing hydroponic tomatoes, dove hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his three children, Gerelda Vaughn and life partner Allen Sorrel, Jody Standridge and husband John and Dale Vaughn; grandchildren Kelly Sorrel and fiancé John McBride, Jeremy Standridge Sr. and wife Sausha, Jamie Standridge and fiancé Michael Girouard, Dale Ann Theriot and husband Bryan Sr., Amanda Vaughn and Luke Vaughn; great-grandchildren Cainn LeBlanc, Caleb LeBlanc, Jeremy Standridge Jr., Jared Standridge, Logan Girouard, Rachel Girouard, Skye Theriot, “Lil” Bryan Theriot Jr.; and brother Allen Vaughn.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Thibodeaux Vaughn; his parents, Louis and Naomi Bonin Vaughn; grandchildren Chad LeBlanc and Jade Standridge; brothers Gilman Vaughn, Ronald Vaughn and Claude Vaughn; and sisters Mildred Vaughn, Eve Plessala, Irene Breaux and Della Melancon.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 Main St., 369-6336, is in charge of funeral arrangements.