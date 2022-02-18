Gerald L. Fowler Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Gerald “Jerry” L. Fowler Sr., 80, who passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. led by Deacon Durk Viator on Sunday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Fowler was born on March 20, 1941, to the late Louis E. Fowler and Mable Nance Fowler. He was a 1959 graduate of New Iberia High, where he was an outstanding basketball player. Jerry was a hardworking man and a true entrepreneur. He retired from Degussa Corporation with over 30 years of service and started K & J Supplies, Inc. in 1972.
Jerry had a great sense of humor and was the best storyteller ever. He cherished spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed family gatherings, which included talking, laughing and eating. His hobbies were hunting and fishing. Jerry and his late wife, Kathleen, loved traveling throughout the United States and abroad. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter Ann Perez (David Perez Sr.) of New Iberia; sons Micheal Fowler (Lori) of New Iberia, Gerald “Jerry” Fowler Jr. (Janet) of New Iberia and Creig Fowler (Lisa) of New Iberia; grandchildren David Perez Jr., Kelley Perez, Kristin Fowler, Allison Fowler, Allison Romero (Ian), Matthew Fowler, Madison Fowler, Logan Fowler and Taylor Fowler; great-grandchildren Kamryn Mayers, Knowlby Addison, Devin Landry, Kaiden Fowler, Connor Gaspard, Avery Thibodeaux and Evelyn Thibodeaux; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen Mullins Fowler; brothers Donald E. Fowler Sr. and Larry G. Fowler Sr.; grandson Lee M. Fowler; and great-granddaughter Brooksie L. Fowler.
Pallbearers will be Micheal Fowler, Gerald “Jerry” Fowler Jr., Creig Fowler, David Perez Sr., David Perez Jr., Matthew Fowler and Logan Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers include Todd Landry, Frank Landry, Troy Scimemi and Alvin Landry.