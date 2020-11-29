Gerald Joseph Viator Sr., a loving and devoted husband, proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear friend to so many, earned his heavenly reward in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020, with his beloved family at his side, as he has always been by theirs. He was 83.
Mr. Gerald was born February 11, 1937, to the late Lennis Viator and the late Mable Girard Viator in New Iberia. He has been a lifelong resident and given so much to his country and community. As a veteran of the United States Navy, he served from 1955 to 1959 aboard the Aircraft carrier U.S.S. Shangri-La CV38. He continued that service to his beloved New Iberia as a firefighter with the New Iberia Fire Department from January of 1964 until his retirement in 1992. He was instrumental in the construction and dedication of the “Wall of Honor,” a monument dedicated to our New Iberia fire fighters, a project which took three years to complete. While serving in the fire department, Mr. Gerald ran Gerald’s Gulf Station that was located in the old Howard Brothers parking lot, and owned and operated Gerald’s Pest Control from 1989 and continued working until 2019. The pest control business is now operated by his sons. After his retirement, he wanted to continue serving his community and ran for City Council in his district. And he gave of his time as an usher at Nativity of Our Lady Church.
Outside of his career, he was a sportsman involved in softball, baseball and bowling in New Iberia. He played softball from 1961 and continued into his later years. He has always been a part of his son’s activities on the ball field and gave of his time to others as well. He took care of Acadian Ballpark for many years, tending to the infield and grass and any attention needed. He umpired in Little League, American Legion and high school baseball and softball from 1960 until 2007. He was selected to umpire in Cooperstown for the American Youth Baseball Tournament in 2002 and 2003, an honor that he was very proud of. His sons spoke of a time when funds were not available for umpires, so Mr. Gerald did what he thought was right and called games at no charge so that youth could play ball.
Mr. Gerald was also known on the bowling circuit and spent 56 years bowling with various leagues in New Iberia. During all those years in different sports he received many accolades and awards, and in 2011 was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. And it goes without saying that Mr. Gerald was a “Who Dat” for life. He was a season ticket holder from the lean days when things weren’t so good for his Saints and through their Super Bowl victory which he attended in Miami and has remained a loyal fan.
Mr. Gerald will be missed by many. But his kind heart, infectious smile and ability to put a smile on any ones face that crossed his path will always be remembered. Rest well and until we meet again. We love you.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife and best friend of 60 years, Geraldine Doucet Viator; four sons and their wives, Gerald J. Viator Jr. (Jody), Kim J. Viator (Tammy), Dana B. Viator (Tanna) and Gilbert J. Viator (Sam); his grandchildren whom he absolutely adored Brandon Viator Sr., Kylie Viator, Kelsey Viator, Trey Viator, Micah Viator, Trevor Viator, Heather Landry, Ciji Viator and Katelyn Luent; eight great-grandchildren; and his faithful dog Buddy.
Mr. Gerald is now reunited with his grandsons Gerald J. Viator III and Brandon Viator Jr.; his parents, Lennis and Mable Girard Viator; and his sister and brother Louella Viator Hobock and Gilbert Viator.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant. Following the mass, he will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum, with military honors rendered by the Unites States Navy and the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard. Mr. Gerald will also be honored by the New Iberia Fire Department with honors and his casket taken to church on the fire truck.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Brandon Sr., Kylie, Trey, Micah, Kelsey and Trevor Viator. Honorary pallbearers are Ciji Viator, Heather Landry and Katelyn Luent.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV #100, Lafayette LA 70508.
