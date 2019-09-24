A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Gerald Joseph Breaux, age 77, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. William Blanda officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with Military services conducted by Iberia Parish Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Breaux passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his daughter’s residence.
Mr. Breaux was a veteran of the US Navy. He joined the Navy in 1959 and went to boot camp in San Diego, California, then moved on to Memphis, Tennessee, for helicopter training. He served his remaining career in Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 3, HS-3 in Norfolk, Virginia. Gerald served as a helicopter mechanic and troubleshooter on three different aircraft carriers, The Valley Forge, The Wasp and the Intrepid. While he was serving on the Intrepid their HS-3 helicopters picked up the first three space capsules. One of the space capsules had Scott Carpenter on board, who was the first astronaut to circle the earth in a spaceship. He then went on to spend time in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on October 22, 1962. HS-3 continued picking up the astronauts that splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean.
After his honorable discharge he married the love of his life, Joyce Palumbo, and then began his career at CLECO, where he was employed for 35 years as a lineman and then as a Distribution Operations Center and a Working Service Supervisor. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and camping in his RV, fishing, odd jobs for the family, yard work, computer work, honey do’s and driving his wife, Joyce, crazy. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Ann Palumbo Breaux of New Iberia; one daughter, Sandy B. Habetz and husband Larry of Rayne; one son, Stuart J. Breaux of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Jill Broussard, Jessica Broussard Derouen and husband Zachery, Blake Joseph Veazey, Alex Joseph Breaux, Hannah Marie Veazey, John Lawrence Habetz and Luke James Habetz; two great-grandchildren, Landon Derouen and Cooper Derouen; one brother, Kenny Breaux and wife Cindy of Eugene, Oregon; two sisters, Gayle B. Boudreaux of Broussard and Pam Breaux of Lafayette; and two sisters-in-law, Georgia Palumbo of Shreveport and Bonnie Palumbo of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Joseph and Oline Lasseigne Breaux.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Breaux, Alex Breaux, Larry Habetz, Blake Veazey, John Habetz and Luke Habetz.
