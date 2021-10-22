A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Gerald James Hebert, 73, at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. Nathan Comeaux to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass, with a Rosary being prayed at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m., lead by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hebert passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. Mr. Hebert proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Gerald was a current member of the American Legion 335 Post where he served as chaplain.
Gerald graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (U.S.L. now U.L.L.), where he received his Bachelors of Economics. He began his work career as a teacher at Anderson Middle School. From there, he went on to becoming a Mud Engineer for Dresser Magcobar Industries. He also worked as a deputy for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department and he worked for the Department of Children and Family Services where he served as a Child Welfare Specialist/Investigator.
In his free time, he was an avid gun enthusiast, collecting and selling guns, attending gun shows, making his own ammunition and going to the range. Mr. Hebert enjoyed cars, his favorite being standard transmission BMW’s. He also enjoyed boating, camping, hunting and fishing. Gerald was a big music fan and loved attending concerts. Mr. Hebert was proud of his coin collection. He also enjoyed watching westerns and checking to make sure the guns used in the films were historically accurate. Above all, he loved his family, especially his ten grandchildren.
He is survived by his children Marc Hebert and wife Megan of Moss Bluff, Anne Hebert LeBlanc and husband Nicholas of Breaux Bridge and Jennifer Hebert Landry and husband Kirk of New Iberia; grandchildren Madalyn Hebert, Marc Thomas Hebert II and wife Madison, Adrienne Hebert, Lexie Landry, Lydi Landry, JonRyan Landry, Emma LeBlanc, Gemma Pearson, Elise LeBlanc and Rylie Landry; one great-grandson on the way, Kasen Hebert; sister Cynthia Dake and husband Michael of New Iberia; sister-in-law, Gail Hebert; and significant other Adriane Robbins of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ida Segura Hebert; and his brother Herbert Hebert.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Marc Hebert, Marc Thomas Hebert II, Nicholas LeBlanc, Kirk Landry, Brett Hebert and David Finley.
As he was an advocate for Pro-life during his life, donations in Mr. Hebert’s honor can be made in lieu of flowers to The Unexpected Pregnancy Center, 117 E. Pershing St. New Iberia, La. 70560.
