Gerald J. Punch, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at Franklin Foundation Hospital at the age of 91 on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
He was born in Westwego on March 1, 1930 and was the fourth of five children born to the union of Camile and Anescia Punch.
Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He was a veteran of the United States Army and honorably served his country and fellow man from November 1, 1948, until his retirement on November 30, 1968, with the rank of Sergeant First Class, serving in the Korean War, the Vietnam War (receiving the Bronze Star Medal for outstanding meritorious service) and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following his military retirement he went to work for the US Postal Service, which he retired from in 1986 and then worked for the St. Mary Parish Assessor’s office until finally retiring for the last time.
He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church, where he volunteered as usher, helping with the annual barbecue fundraiser, as well as many other needs of the church. He attended Mass faithfully until his declining health would no longer allow him to, at which time he then participated in televised Mass.
He was an avid gardener, a die-hard Saints and LSU fan, loved to barbecue, enjoyed duck hunting and fishing, loved attending the annual Blanchard Boucherie in Catahoula and especially loved dancing with his wife Beulah. They traveled extensively, visiting 47 of the 50 states as well as Canada. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.
Survivors include three children, Camile J. Punch and his wife Angela “Sissy,” Carmen Granger and her husband Rodney and Patricia St. Martin and her companion Rick Galland; four grandchildren, Seth St. Martin and his wife Jessica, Jacob Punch and his wife Kera, Ashley Istre and her husband Tyler and Ashlee Galland; three great grandchildren, Aiden St. Martin, Gabriella St. Martin and Nathan Punch; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Beulah Blanchard Punch; his grandson Ryan Punch; his great-grandson Caleb Punch; his parents Camile Punch and Anescia Rodrigue Punch; and his siblings Richard Punch, Lester Punch, Dorothy “Dot” LeBlanc and Joan Geraci.
Serving as pallbearers will be Seth St. Martin, Jacob Punch, Tyler Istre, Bart Dupuis, Irby Dupuis and David LeBlanc.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Blanchard Jr. and Keith Geraci.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Traci Sauce, Sarah Faust, Heidi Curry and many others. The family would also like to thank Dr. Degeyter and his staff along with Franklin Foundation Hospital and the medical staff for their loving care.
