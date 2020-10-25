On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Gerald Gene Babineaux, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Gene, as he was affectionately known, was born in New Iberia on July 7, 1937, to Willie and Alena Blanchard Babineaux.
After high school, Gene served in the Marine Corp Reserves. He was a lifelong plumber and owner of Gene’s Plumbing until he retired in 2010. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and played softball with multiple teams and won many awards and trophies. In 2006, Gene was honored with induction into the New Iberia Recreation Department Softball Hall of Fame.
Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia “Ginger” Defelice Babineaux; his children Troy Green, Terri Green Bridges and Tim Green and his wife, Angie Barras Green; his sisters Jeanette Gonsoulin (Danny) and Sandra Romero (Eric); his brother Randy Babineaux (Kim); his grandchildren Zachary Bridges (Kabrina), Austin Green (Paige), Jason Bridges, Elliot Bridges and Annaleigh Thibodeaux; great-grandchildren Caden Bridges, Cullen Bridges and Blakely Bridges; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Willie Babineaux and Alena Blanchard Babineaux and his great-niece Grace Gonsoulin.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. George Cousin and Hospice of Acadiana.
“Any man can become a father, but it takes a special man to be a dad.”
At Gene’s request, his body has been donated to Tulane University School of Medicine.
There will be a memorial mass on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant.