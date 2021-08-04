RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial was conducted for Gerald Lee Boudreaux, 86, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. James Nguyen will officiate. Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends took place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Monday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary was prayed at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home reopened on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Boudreaux passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home.
Born on Jan. 6, 1935, to the late Odey and Aline Lancon Boudreaux, Gerald was one of seven children. He was a kind and loving husband to his soulmate, the late Marie LeBlanc Boudreaux, and enjoyed traveling with her. Together they visited 44 states, Mexico and Canada. A true chef with his own recipe book, Gerald loved to cook and share meals with his friends and family. After the passing of his sister, Audrey, Gerald cooked for his brother-in-law, Norbert, every day (except on Saturday) for 10 and 1/2 years. Gerald worked for 19 years at the Avery Island Salt Mine and 15 years as a bus driver for the Iberia Parish School Board. He also proudly served nine years in the National Guard and was honorably discharged. Gerald will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving children Cynthia Blanchard, Janice Goodson (Johnny) and Gwen “Dale” Boudreaux; brother Malcolm Boudreaux; sister Barbara B. Comeaux (Jimmy); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two special nieces, Pye Menard (Gerald) and Skeeter Mouton, who held a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie LeBlanc Boudreaux; parents, Odey and Aline Lancon Boudreaux; brothers Roy Boudreaux and Ronald Boudreaux; sisters Audrey B. Broussard and Teresa Boudreaux; grandson Jarod Boudreaux; and nephew Tony Mouton.
Pallbearers were Breyn Boudreaux, Nick Boudreaux, Dylan Boudreaux, Chance Crochet, Toby Blanchard and Drew Blanchard.
Honorary pallbearers were Gwen Dale Boudreaux, Butch Bourque, Cody Bourque, Joe Sipole, and Johnny Goodson.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Acadian Hospice for their care of Mr. Boudreaux during his final days and to Pye and Skeeter for always being there to love and care for him.
