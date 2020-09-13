Georgia Viator

No matter how much time we have spent together, it never seems to be enough. Georgia’s family is so blessed to have so many memories to pass on; cherishing every single moment they spent with her.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Georgia D. Viator peacefully passed away September 11, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Services are pending at this time.
Georgia was born on July 29, 1938, to Dewey Delcambre and Stella O’Brien Delcambre in New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Renee V. Decoux. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Viator Jr; children, Vicki V. Decoux and spouse Geoffrey “Jeff” Decoux of New Iberia, Julie Viator and spouse Juanita Huval of Lafayette and Shawne V. Vidrine and spouse Chad Vidrine of Youngsville and Kyle Viator and spouse Cynthia “Cindy” Viator of New Iberia; her siblings Beverly Boutte, Shirley Tanner and spouse Jimmy Tanner, Webster Delcambre and Randy Delcambre; grandchildren Brooke Decoux, Brittany Decoux, Brandi Decoux, Ross Decoux, Joshua Decoux and Hayley Duggar; and great-grandchildren Emerson Duggar and Raynie Renee Decoux.
Georgia and Lloyd were married 62 years and created a lot of memories and love. Together they traveled the world and created an amazing family. She set a shining example of the kind of unconditional love required to see a marriage through good times and bad.
She always did her best when it came to her children; there were five so that was no easy feat. She was brought up with traditional values and learned the skills a woman of her time should — cooking, sewing, painting and crocheting. She taught her children and grandchildren many things that still hold strong today; good manners, respect, and the values that have made her family who they are. But most importantly, making sure everyone was well fed and well dressed. She showed what a good wife, mother and friend should be, and we will always find comfort in the things she taught us.
In a world that seems to move too quickly, Georgia slowed things down. She was never in a rush; almost as if time revolved around her. One of her favorite things was to sit and drink a cup of coffee with any of her many visitors.
They could stay for hours with her and talk about anything they wanted. She created a safe space where anyone could be themselves.
Georgia was a strong-willed woman; some would even say stubborn. She lovingly passed on that trait to every child and grandchild in her family. She was a hardworking, passionate figure of strength who always gave her support and love to her family. But her greatest quality was to encourage her family to make the best of what they were given and to face problems head on. No matter who you were or what you did, she believed in you.
We will always think about you, we will always love you and you will never be forgotten.
