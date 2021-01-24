Georgia Spencer Carbin

Georgia Mae Spencer Carbin, 71, a resident of Morgan City and native of Weeks Island, passed away peacefully at 9:07 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021, at her residence.
A public walk through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth Street, Morgan City.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing with the recommendation of signing the registry book, viewing and exiting.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2100 Cedar St., Morgan City, LA 70380. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page at 11 a. m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Georgia Mae will be entombed in the Mausoleum Section of the Morgan City Cemetery.
Memories of Georgia Mae will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Gregory Carbin Sr.; son Gregory (Katana) Carbin Jr.; four grandchildren, Gionna Carbin, Gabrielle Carbin, Gregory Marcus Parker and Jordan Jeffers, all of Morgan City; two great-grandchildren, Gregory Kyle Jackson and Layla Marie Parker; three brothers, Steward (Gwen) Spencer Sr. of Baton Rouge, Earcel “Coon” (Carolyn) Spencer of Jeanerette and Terry (Beverly) Drexler of Verdunville; three sisters, Carol (Stephen) Bruner of Franklin, Hattie Thompson of Jeanerette and Laura Ann (Todd Sr.) Watson of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Georgia Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Spencer Sr. and Helen Harding Spencer; one sister, Millie Hills; one brother, Joseph Spencer Jr.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sylvester Carbin Jr. and Rosemary W. Carbin; brother-in-law Sylvester Carbin III; and both her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
