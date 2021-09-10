Georgia Placide

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Georgia Bea Asberry Placide will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street, New Iberia, LA 70560. Rev. Mark E. Lewis Sr. is the pastor.
Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Memorial Park Cemetery, Neco Town Road, New Iberia, LA 70560.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
She was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.
Georgia Bea Asberry Placide was born April 28, 1940, in Weeks Island to Frank Asberry and Otharee Small Asberry.
Affectionately called “Georgia Bea,” she attended Jonas Henderson High School in New Iberia. Georgia Bea worked at Iberia General Hospital for many years as a CNA and cared deeply for her patients. After her retirement, Georgia Bea started an in-home daycare where she was known as “Momma B,” as she was adoringly referred to by the countless children she cared for over the years.
She was a person who would help in any capacity she could, whether it was her family, church community or friends. She had many talents as a good cook, a seamstress and a caregiver to name a few.
She married Melvin Joseph Placide and they reared three children together, Rosalind, Marvin and Ercel.
She also leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Melvin J. Placide of New Iberia; daughter Rosalind Brown (Joseph) of Ozark, Alabama and son Ercel Placide of Prince Frederick, Maryland; six grandchildren, Aaron Banks, Shayla Thompson, Trumaine Brown, Ayonna (Anthony) Jones, Gunner C. Placide and Kennedy G. Placide; and seven beautiful great-grandchildren. She also leaves three siblings, Steve Asberry, Katherine Asberry Carter and Cleotha Asberry Hills; a loving sister-in-law, JoAnn Comeaux; lifelong friends Gwen Duplantis Loud and Rena Phillips and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Upon moving to Alabama, “Momma B” found another faithful friend in Betty Ruth Gilland. She also adopted a few dedicated and faithful sons and daughters that she loved very dearly; Dr. Scott, Aneesa Hannen, Charles and Dorothy Hopkins, Sam and Angela Seals, Rufus and Alma Barnes, Stanley and Val Hamilton, Lee and Felicia Rhodes, Smoots’ family, Victoria Shaw, Ronald Brown, LaTasha Brady and Kare Bear Christian Daycare.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son Marvin Joseph Placide; parents, Frank Asberry and Otharee Small Asberry; sisters Frankie Mae Prince, Harriet Asberry; and brother Willie Asberry.
Georgia Bea will forever be remembered for her love of children, family, gumbo, mac ’n’ cheese and her famous Pecan Candy. She was known for her unique style and all her Sunday-go-to church head dressings — her hats!
She will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Condolences may be expressed at www.comeauxchapel.com and www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Comeaux-Community Mortuary(409-838-6598) 624 Irma Street @ Neches Street, Beaumont, TX 77701 assisted by Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.