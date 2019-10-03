Funeral services are pending for Georgia Peterson, 94, a resident of Franklin who died at 6:03 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019, at Franklin Foundation.
The Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
