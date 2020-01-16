COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Georgia LeBlanc Fremin, 91, who passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Readers include Blaise Verret and Leslie Boudreaux. Mrs. Fremin’s granddaughters will be gift bearers.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Ladies Altar Society, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
A resident of Coteau, Mrs. Fremin was born on May 15, 1928, in Vermilion Parish to the late Clet LeBlanc Sr. and Aline Berger LeBlanc and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, dancing and visiting with her family and friends. Mrs. Fremin was always ready to “rôder” and was known for making her “Maw Maw Bread.”
Survivors include her daughter Charlotte Fremin Romero and spouse, Larry, of Erath; sons Kenneth J. Fremin and spouse, Janis, of New Iberia and Kyle Fremin and spouse, Julie, of Coteau; grandchildren Sean Romero and spouse, Bridgette, Paul Cyr Jr., Scott Romero and spouse, Parrish, Laurie Bonin and spouse, Jory, Kyla Romero and spouse, Scot, Kate Boudreaux and spouse, Todd, Kelly Champagne and spouse, Kaine, Nicole Ransonet and spouse, Josh, Kassy Copell and spouse, Colby and Shelby Romero; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Leo Fremin and spouse, Flo; sisters-in-law Verna Morvant and Eula LeBlanc.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Nolan Fremin; brothers Clet LeBlanc Jr. and Frank LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Sean Romero, Scott Romero, Paul Cyr Jr., Henry LeBlanc, Courtney Fremin and Troy Myers.
Honorary Pallbearers include Leeward Fremin, Kurt Myers, Ricky Myers, Kevin Moore, Byron Morvant, Ross LeBlanc, Ricky Carpenter, Carlette Motty, Timmy Comeaux and Sheila Lauw.
The family would like to give special thanks to Concepts of Care, Hospice of Acadiana and all of her caregivers, especially her nieces Sheila, Libby and Becky.
