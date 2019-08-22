Funeral services are pending for Georgette Thompson Wright, 64, a resident of Lafayette who died at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
