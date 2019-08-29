Graveside services will be held for Georgette Thompson Wright, 64, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Saint Matthew Cemetery. She died on Aug. 20, 2019, at her residence in Lafayette.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
