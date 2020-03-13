A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. George Sigue III, 58, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Minister Francis Davis, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia for 20 years, George passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Belle Teche Nursing Home after a long illness.
George was a career diesel engine mechanic and entrepreneur. His vocation began at Lagard Truck Parts and Equipment in Houston, where he worked for more than a decade before opening his own diesel repair business.
He leaves in God’s care, his son George Sigue IV of Houston; stepmother Stephanie Williams Sigue of San Francisco; sister Jocelyn Sigue Lynch (Jair) of Washington, DC; brother Jacoby Littlejohn of Houston; uncles Octave Semere Jr. (Nisakon) of Bangkok, Thailand, John Davis Jr. (Dalphne) of Baton Rouge and Alfred Davis (Constance) of Lafayette; aunts Rena S. Guillory (Ernest) of New Iberia, Verna D. Gilliam (Clarence) of New Iberia and Lelia Mae Pellerin (Terry) of Lafayette; four nieces; five nephews; a host of cousins and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Sigue Jr. and Ether Semere Wright; brother Maurice Littlejohn; aunts Celestine Semere Jacquet and Lorraine Sigue Day; uncles Lloyd Sigue, Clayton Sigue, Gabriel “Lee” Sigue and Elton Sigue; paternal grandparents, George Sigue Sr. and Lelia Derouen Sigue; and maternal grandparents, Octave Semere Sr. and Harriet G. Delahoussaye.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.