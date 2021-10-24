George Sheldon Caillouet Jr., a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and “Poppa” to many, earned his heavenly reward of eternal peace and rest on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston Texas. At his passing he was 77 years old.
A memorial service celebrating George’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Rosary being recited after the service at 11 a.m.
George was born June 9, 1944, in Alexandria. He and his sister Carol Kay were adopted by a beautiful and loving couple, the late George Sheldon Caillouet Sr. and Eloise Holladay Caillouet and raised into a Christian life.
While in school in Alexandria, George would meet the woman of his dreams, Patricia McGlothlin and a true love story would become a marriage made in heaven. Two high school sweethearts entered into the sacred sacrament of matrimony and would enjoy a beautiful marriage of 58 years. For 35 years of their marriage, he and Patricia served the Diocese in the Retrouvaille and Marriage Encounter ministry, providing tools to help couples with communication, forgiveness and trust. Both he and Patricia received a degree in psychology from the Greico Institute to facilitate their position in this ministry.
While serving the Diocese and raising a family of their own, George Sheldon was enrolled in college at LA Tech where he studied business administration and engineering. He then focused on his major of engineering attending the University of Alabama, Birmingham. He received his degree in engineering and worked in the fields of civil, electrical, and petroleum as well as his Master’s degree and operated C & C Engineering Consulting until his retirement at the age of 70. Through those years, George Sheldon traveled the country working as a consultant and providing his expertise to many companies, sometimes being away from family for three months at a time. He and Patricia also owned and operated a garden center and interior design studio, at Stateline Greenhouses in Eagle Rock, Missouri, offering landscaping, gardening materials and plants.
Outside of his businesses, George Sheldon centered himself with his faith and family. He and Patricia were prayer warriors, offering daily prayer for all. Being adopted, he prayed for the many orphaned children around the world and prayed daily for Holocaust survivors, that they would find peace and comfort. His generous heart provided much needed financial support to Orphan’s Promise and to the Holocaust Survivors in Israel. He was truly a man with a servant’s heart and love for all.
Some of George Sheldon’s favorite pastimes was collecting die cast cars, as he was a fan of cars from the past and these replicas brought him back to good times and great memories. Most importantly, spending time with his love, Patricia and his children and their families brought the most joy to him. He leaves a legacy of faith, love for all, compassion for his fellow man and generosity to the less fortunate that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend, Patricia McGlothlin Caillouet; his children William Marshall Caillouet and wife Frances Bannister Caillouet and Ashleigh Caillouet Frederick and husband Corey David Frederick; four granddaughters, Erica Caillouet Fay (husband Shawn), Casey Caillouet Gilliland (husband Matthew), Sara Caillouet Rayburn (husband Wayne) and Christian Alexandria Kiddy; five great-grandsons, Kaleb Rayburn, Grayson Rayburn, Christopher Fay, Russell Fay and Logan Gilliland; and his only sister, Carol Kay Iles.
Along with his parents, he is reunited with his son Christopher Antony Caillouet who preceded him in death.
George was passionate about his support of Holocaust Survivors and orphans, so we kindly ask that donations be made in his name to Orphans Promise, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23465-9989 or to Holocaust Survivors Rescue and Care for the Needy, PO Box 97339, Washington, DC 20077-7472, so that their ministry can continue to support these beautiful people.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting George’s memorial at hyperlink “http://www.evangelinefuneralhome.com” www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.