George Olivier Sr.

A Graveside Service and Entombment will be held for Mr. George A. Olivier Sr., 67, at 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he passed at 6:35 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was a Parishioner of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church where he served as a Minister of Hospitality. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, four sons: George A. Olivier Jr., Carlton Olivier, Terrell August Sr. (Brandy) of New Iberia and Tujuan August (Corlondra) of Jeanerette; two daughters, Carolyn Olivier of Baton Rouge and Jimeaka August of Lafayette; one sister, Margaret Olivier of Jeanerette; one brother, Richard (Jutta) Olivier of Chesterfield, Virginia and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Richard Olivier Jr. and Theresa Boutte Olivier; one sister, Helen Olivier Shelton and one brother, Wallace Olivier Sr.
Active Pallbearers will be SFC Wallace Olivier Jr., Reginald Ward, Ron Boutte, Theodore “Teddy” Williams Jr., Michael Landry and Lema Charles Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Olivier, Jerome Olivier, Terry Alexander, Larry Wiles, Ronald “Ronnie” Joseph Sr. and Christopher Antoine.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.