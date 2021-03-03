A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in New Iberia for George Lynward “Lynn” Oubre, 76, who passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required.
A native of Loreauville, Mr. Oubre was born on January 12, 1945, to the late Charles and Antoinette Pitre Oubre. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and is the retired owner of Oubre Marble and Granite. Mr. Oubre was very active with the Woodmen of the World and he enjoyed traveling and cooking. A man of faith, he never met a stranger and always willing to help others. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Shriner’s Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Lynette Francois Oubre, of Broussard; son Charles (Joanna) Oubre of New Iberia; daughters Leslie (Shane) Crochet of Broussard, Cyndi (Steven) Frawley of New Iberia, Amy (companion David Barndt) Oubre of New Iberia, Dawn (Dennis) Brewer of Cypress, Texas, Tanya (Shane) Faucheux of Charenton, Melanie (Nadim) Dagher of Upland, California, and Brandie (Jimmy) Ponder of Thibodaux; brothers Earl (Janet) Oubre of Hesperia, California, and Carroll Michael (Jeannie) Oubre of New Braunfels, Texas; sisters Sylvia (Artie) Roy of St. Martinville, Cynthia (Charles) Russo of St. Martinville and Mercedes Oubre of Breaux Bridge; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Lynn Claire Oubre; brothers Claude Oubre, Albert Oubre and Richard Oubre; and sisters Charlene Dayton and Jeanne Martin.
Pallbearers will be Collin Faucheux, Carter Faucheux, Brian Brewer, Andy Brewer, Christian Dagher and Michael Oubre.
Honorary pallbearers include Trevor Oubre, Bryce Frawley, Brianne Frawley, Gabriel Dagher, Jack Ponder, Earl Oubre, Carroll Michael Oubre and Shane Crochet.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneral.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.